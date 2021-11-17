Urban One (UONE) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Urban One (NASDAQ: UONE) is one of 21 public companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Urban One to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Urban One and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban One Competitors 164 629 962 30 2.48

As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 22.14%. Given Urban One’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urban One has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Urban One and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One 13.72% 26.74% 4.81% Urban One Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urban One and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One $376.34 million -$8.11 million 5.27 Urban One Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -22.91

Urban One’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Urban One. Urban One is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Urban One shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Urban One shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Urban One has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban One’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Urban One beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

