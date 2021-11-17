USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $117.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.74. 91,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,361. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $33,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,947 shares of company stock worth $393,759. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.