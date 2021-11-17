UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.20

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 37940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

UWMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 613.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 185,166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 64.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Company Profile (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

