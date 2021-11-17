Vaccitech plc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vaccitech in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VACC. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Vaccitech stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Vaccitech has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VACC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

