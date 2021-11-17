VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 128,185 shares.The stock last traded at $51.20 and had previously closed at $51.22.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

