VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 81.1% in October

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the October 14th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJK. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 187.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BJK opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.94.

