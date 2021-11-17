VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,084 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 9.39% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

