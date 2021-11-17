Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $168.00

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.00 and last traded at $167.97, with a volume of 23521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $94,973,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

