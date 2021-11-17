Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 20.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.01 and a 12-month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

