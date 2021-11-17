Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

