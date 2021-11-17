Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.