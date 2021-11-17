Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $386,828,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,703,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,595,000 after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 108,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,747. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

