Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Scorpio Tankers worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $378,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE:STNG opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

