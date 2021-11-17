Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 605,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.86% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,442,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

SNCR stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

