Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in BayCom were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BayCom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BayCom by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 594,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom during the second quarter worth approximately $851,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom during the second quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BayCom Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $205.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.96.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

