Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.38% of Bel Fuse worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.59. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

