Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 170,151 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.53% of LSI Industries worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.78 million, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

