Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 299,025 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 977,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 299,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Spok worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,442,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 915,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Spok alerts:

SPOK opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $196.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.31%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.