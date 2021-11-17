Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 323,822 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,098,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 323,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.59% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NERV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 445,850 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 187.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 40.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 165,061 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,576 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NERV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

