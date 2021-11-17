Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,953 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon in the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in IntriCon by 166.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in IntriCon by 22.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 164,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IntriCon in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IntriCon alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IIN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of IIN stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. IntriCon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IntriCon Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.