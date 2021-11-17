Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,196 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 66,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

Several research firms recently commented on RGCO. TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $186.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of -0.44. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

