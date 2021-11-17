Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.98% of BayCom worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BayCom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BayCom by 146.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BayCom by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BayCom by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 594,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. BayCom Corp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 21.36%. On average, analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

