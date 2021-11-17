Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 87.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

VUG traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.48. 10,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,567. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.05 and a fifty-two week high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

