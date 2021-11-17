Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Increased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.21. 9,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $111.14.

