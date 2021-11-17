Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,615 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,208% compared to the typical volume of 582 call options.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $110.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,098. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter.

