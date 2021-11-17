Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the October 14th total of 761,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,027,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.72 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

