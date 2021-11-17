Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after buying an additional 2,922,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

