Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $235.57. 5,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.14 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

