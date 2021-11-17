Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $302.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.83 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.