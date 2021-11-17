Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Reduced by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 563,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 519,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,705. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $182.21 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.