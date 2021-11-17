Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 16.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,705. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $182.21 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

