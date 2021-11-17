Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.57

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.57 and last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 58274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.46.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.