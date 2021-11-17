Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

VFMV stock opened at $104.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.83.

