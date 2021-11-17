Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.53 million.Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.400 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

VREX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. 668,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.64, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

