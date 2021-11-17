Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Down 9.1%

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 14,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 295,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $159,000.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

