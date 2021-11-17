Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Down 9.1%

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 14,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 295,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $159,000.
About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
