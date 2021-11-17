Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.11. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

