Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.11. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.
Several analysts have issued reports on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
