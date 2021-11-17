VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.56 and last traded at $50.56. 561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

A number of research firms have commented on VACNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Get VAT Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.