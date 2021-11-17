Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

VGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

VGR opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Vector Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vector Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

