Vega Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $1.55 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for $12.44 or 0.00020652 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $79.34 million and $1.55 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00221810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 6,377,298 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

