Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VTYX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $21.75 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

