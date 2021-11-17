Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 224,975 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veracyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,005,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,121,000 after buying an additional 313,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veracyte by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after buying an additional 389,722 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after buying an additional 1,001,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after buying an additional 70,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.