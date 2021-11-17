Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VRNOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

VRNOF traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 702,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50. Verano has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

