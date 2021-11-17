Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,854 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.31. 14,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.03 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

