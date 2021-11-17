Veriti Management LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,476.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,566,983 shares of company stock worth $1,115,919,022 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Walmart stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.89. The stock had a trading volume of 114,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

