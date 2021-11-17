Veriti Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.07. 6,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,683. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a one year low of $238.69 and a one year high of $373.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

