Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,577,000 after buying an additional 176,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 132,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3,725.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after buying an additional 421,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 88,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 125,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,936. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

