Veriti Management LLC Purchases 2,532 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after buying an additional 1,621,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,730. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 88.11%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

