Veriti Management LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $15.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $630.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $172.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $576.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.74. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.72 and a 52-week high of $646.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.96.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.