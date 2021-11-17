Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 67.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 141.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vertex by 469.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 88.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vertex during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VERX stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,172.00 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

