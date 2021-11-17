VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Update

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VGPBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VGP in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VGP in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded VGP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VGP currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of VGP stock opened at $268.09 on Wednesday. VGP has a fifty-two week low of $201.20 and a fifty-two week high of $271.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.97 and a 200 day moving average of $210.09.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

